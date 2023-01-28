High school students from El Campo brought 15 works of art to the NRG center to be judged on Jan. 11. The three artworks that advanced will be on display for the entirety of the rodeo on the first floor hallway of NRG center in the Hayloft Gallery. Before the rodeo begins, artworks from all school districts that advanced will be judged again. Approximately 70 pieces will be chosen for auction. If a work goes to auction, the student will receive prize money ranging from $1500-$38,000. Any work entered that did not advance in standing were considered finalists and therefore eligible to apply for other opportunities such as the Western Art Academy and Glassel Junior School of Art.
The Glassel school offers a week-long education program through the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Western Art Academy is a four-week program held in Kerrville under the direction of Schreiner University. Students have the opportunity to study sculpture and oil painting with a focus on Western heritage as their subject matter. Students work with models and are taken on field trips for study. Any students attending will receive three hours of college credit upon completion of the course.
High school winners this year are:
Valoria Gonzalez, grade 10, a Prismacolor pencil drawing of a baby Brahma calf titled ‘Growing Room.’
Tori Biskup, grade 12, Prismacolor pencil and pastel drawing of a dog wearing a neckerchief and straw hat titled ‘Smelling the Trail.’
Edwin Cazarin, grade 10, a Prismacolor pencil drawing of a horse and rider titled ‘Into the Sunset.’
Diana Figueroa Mejia, Carlos Alicea Garcia, Oswaldo Garcia, Samantha Valdez, Edith Del Agua, Michelle Medrano, Vanessa Diaz, Madison McClain, Jocelyn Aguilar, Cadence Sanchez, Gloria Ontiveros Lopez and Sophia Corona.
Submitting the projects this year is El Campo High School teacher, Megan McDonald. She teaches Art 1-4. The Junior High declined to participate.
The artists were asked a series of questions about their award winning art. Here are the responses:
How long have you been making art and when did you start?
I have been making art ever since I was a kid. I think I started when I was 8.
What subject matter do you like to work on and in what media do you work?
I like to draw objects, animals, and scenery using charcoal.
Why did you choose this photo/subject matter in your winning work?
I chose to draw my dog, Beamer, because I thought he would look cute dressed up as a cowboy.
How do you feel about winning?
I am extremely proud of my art and myself because I did not think I would ﬁnish in time to turn it in, especially because of my emergency surgery. I’m glad that I pushed myself because it all worked out in the end.
How long have you been making art and when did you start?
I have been making art for as long as I can remember and it’s always been one thing that I’ve always loved doing. One of my earliest memories of loving art is drawing in a composition notebook with my mom when i went to visit her in the hospital. From there on I have cherished art more than almost anything.
What subject matter do you like to work on and in what media do you work?
My favorite thing to use as the subject matter is animals, landscapes, and anything nature-related. At the moment my favorite medium to use is Prismacolor as I have learned to use them pretty well, but I would like to dive into other mediums such as oil painting, clay, etc.
Why did you choose this photo/subject matter in your winning work?
I chose the photo I did because the man in it has been a friend of my father for a while now.
We immediately thought of him to use as subject matter when we ﬁrst started the project and both me and him were excited to use that photo.
How do you feel about winning?
I am both excited and relieved that I won. At ﬁrst, I was scared that I wouldn’t perform well enough or even ﬁnish, but I am glad that it ended the way that it did.
How long have you been making art and when did you start?
I´ve been making art for ﬁve years. I started making art in early 2018.
What subject matter do you like to work on and in what media do you work?
Flowers are my favorite subject matter. The medium I use often is a ballpoint pen.
Why did you choose this photo/subject matter in your winning work?
I choose this cow because it looked mad. In a way this cow reminded me of myself.
How do you feel about winning?
It feels very shocking and unreal. It is a way to say that anyone could win no matter the odds.
Is there anything you want to add or say?
I would like to thank my family and friends for their help and continuous support. Through the bad and good they have always stood by me.
