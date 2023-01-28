High school students from El Campo brought 15 works of art to the NRG center to be judged on Jan. 11. The three artworks that advanced will be on display for the entirety of the rodeo on the first floor hallway of NRG center in the Hayloft Gallery. Before the rodeo begins, artworks from all school districts that advanced will be judged again. Approximately 70 pieces will be chosen for auction. If a work goes to auction, the student will receive prize money ranging from $1500-$38,000. Any work entered that did not advance in standing were considered finalists and therefore eligible to apply for other opportunities such as the Western Art Academy and Glassel Junior School of Art.

The Glassel school offers a week-long education program through the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Western Art Academy is a four-week program held in Kerrville under the direction of Schreiner University. Students have the opportunity to study sculpture and oil painting with a focus on Western heritage as their subject matter. Students work with models and are taken on field trips for study. Any students attending will receive three hours of college credit upon completion of the course.

