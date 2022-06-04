The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Area 11 Volunteers attended the ESGR Southern Region Conference held in San Antonio. During the conference Espilidion “Speedy” Castillo of Victoria was recognized for his 15 years of service. Castillo started as a regular volunteer and has since been moved up to Area Chair which covers from Kingsville up to Angelton. During his time volunteering with ESGR he has received the State Volunteer of the Year award and the National Volunteer of the Year award. Also at the conference Elisa Garcia of Louise, was commended on her work with the award system that ESGR has for employers. ESGR awards employers who go above and beyond to help their service member employees when they are on leave. The service members nominate their employer through the ESGR website and, if approved, the Area 11 team goes to the business to present the award – a framed certificate from the Department of Defense. When the team travels to a unit, Garcia sets up a spot for the service members enter their nomination. Before process, the service was not offered at the units. The service members were only informed about the awards and verbally explained how to nominate their employer. Because of this new method the number of nominations for Area 11 has grown. Garcia received recognition for that growth at the Conference.
ESGR is a program within the Department of Defense. They are always looking for volunteers. If you would like more information please contact Castillo at 361-648-4144 or Garcia at 979-332-2357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.