Gathering At The Bell

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from Comfort Wood Chapter, Wharton; Mary Rolph Marsh Chapter, Bay City;  Asa Underwood Chapter, West Columbia, Fort Velasco Chapter, Lake Jackson and Fort Bend Chapter, Fort Bend held Constitution Week ceremonies with representative Phil Stephenson and his wife Sue. Full list of names not available.

 Contributed Photo

The Comfort Wood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Constitution Week Luncheon the Wharton County Historical Museum Saturday, Sept. 17.

Constitution Week is designated for the week of Sept. 17-23 each year.

