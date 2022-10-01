The Comfort Wood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Constitution Week Luncheon the Wharton County Historical Museum Saturday, Sept. 17.
Constitution Week is designated for the week of Sept. 17-23 each year.
The Theme of this year’s luncheon was “Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the Revolutionary War.” Sarah Hudgins, regent, welcomed guests, including State Representative Phil Stephenson and wife, Sue; Sharon Schulze, owner of the 20th Century Technology Museum in Wharton, former City of Wharton mayor Domingo Montalvo and historian Merle Hudgins as well as new DAR applicant Linda Byrd and her husband.
Chips and dips were served while all toured the museum.
Hazel Foltyn led the pledges to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag, Nancy Kacal led the American Creed and the Preamble to the Constitution and Susan Davenport led the Daughters’ Pledge.
Sarah Hudgins welcomed all DAR members from the Mary Rolph Marsh Chapter of Bay City, the Asa Underwood Chapter of West Columbia, the Fort Velasco Chapter from Lake Jackson and the Fort Bend Chapter from Fort Bend County.
All were greeted by table decorations of serapes, colorful flowers, Spanish dancer figurines and all things Spanish. Grace was led by Teri Mund. A lunch was served of chicken and beef fajitas with all the trimmings and Tiramisu cake along with tea.
Foltyn told the story of a chapter member Barbara Burris, a descendant of a patriot of Spanish Texas, Antonio Gil Y Barbo. Barbo is remembered for his service gathering cattle from around San Antonio and delivering them to Bernardo de Galvez to feed American troops in the Revolutionary War. Gil Y Barbo also founded the city of Nacogdoches.
Following the presentation, Sarah Hudgins presented Burris with a certificate award.
Merle Hudgins gave the program on the many ways Bernardo de Galvez helped save the American Revolution.
As the Wharton County Historian, felt she had learned so much and it was so interesting, she had ordered the book “Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the American Revolution. M. Hudgins gave the book to Burris.
Stephenson spoke at length on the Constitution and his respect for the document, which has served the nation for 235 years.
The benediction was said by Mund.
In closing, members gathered around the Holy Family Catholic Church bell, located in the main room of the museum, to celebrate 235 years of the United States Constitution.
