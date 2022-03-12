The Wharton County Czech Heritage Society met Tuesday March 8 at the Taiton Community Center. Frank Milder said a blessing before members enjoyed a pot luck meal.
The business meeting was called to order by President Danny Hughes at 7 p.m. with a Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Roll call was taken. Several officers were absent and excused.
Susan Harrison read the minutes of the December meeting and the January executive board meeting. Corrections were made and approved.
The treasurer’s report was given and filed for audit.
No scholarship report was given, but it was noted that all rules apply as previously agreed on.
Correspondence: Hughes thanked all who attended treasurer Bill Raley’s celebration of life recently.
New Business: Hughes appointed Milder to fill the remainder of Raley’s term as treasurer.
It was reported that a committee consisting of Milder, David Bucek, and Rich Harrison was formed at the executive meeting to study the bylaws.
Milder, the chairman, gave a report proposing a change to term limits. It was approved by members, will be published in next newsletter and voted on at the June meeting.
No fundraiser will be held in 2022, but members voted to host the April 22, 2023 state meeting.
The next state meeting will be April 25, 2022 hosted by McLennan/West. Members who are going were asked to sign up.
Members volunteered for the setup/cleanup for the 2022 quarterly meetings.
Birthdays honorees recognized were: January – Albert Rucka, February – Bonnie Johnson, March – Janie Bucek
Door prize winners were Jeraldine Socha, Dee Hrncir, Susan Harrison, Linda Yoki, Paul Yoki and Peggy Duyka
The meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m. with 26 members present.
Next meeting will be Tuesday June 7.
