Newlife Alliance of El Campo Village, a non-profit, reached out to the community for its back-to-school drive recently, however the response was low and there are close to 150 students at El Campo Village still needing items for school.
Donated items can be dropped off at the El Campo Village office, 1185 Olivia, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to Newlife Alliance, a school supply collection is being held at Sonic Drive-In from 7 - 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. There will be DJ music and half-priced burgers.
Another back-to-school drive is being held today at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Volunteers will be distributing backpacks filled with supplies to each child in a convenient drive-through at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The child must be in the car to receive the backpack. Each child will also receive a meal from Georgia Mae’s Good Eats with a snow cone. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo.
This is the 13th year for the church to host the back to school supply drive. School supplies are still needed and can be dropped off today or by calling Niesha Brown, 713-480-5245.
