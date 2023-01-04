The theme of the Western Rice Belt Consumers’ Conference Program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the El Campo Civic Center will be “Celebrating 40 Years of Rice Recipe Family Favorites.” This program, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton Counties, will provide education, rice recipe demonstrations and fun.
Attendees will watch committee members prepare recipes showcasing rice and an educational program will be presented.
Registration and refreshments will begin at 8:30 a.m., the program will begin at 9 a.m. The first 100 persons who register will receive registration bags with rice recipes, bags of rice and other educational materials; they will also be eligible for numerous door prizes that will be given out throughout the morning. Following the program, all participants will be invited to a catered luncheon.
People arriving after 9:30 a.m. will not receive registration bags, door prizes or luncheon tickets. There is no fee, but you must RSVP. Call the Wharton County AgriLife Extension Office at 979-532-3310 to RSVP by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Any person who has a disability that may require an accommodation to participate in the conference is asked to contact their local county Extension Office. Wharton County Extension Office: 979-532-3310.
