The theme of the Western Rice Belt Consumers’ Conference Program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the El Campo Civic Center will be “Celebrating 40 Years of Rice Recipe Family Favorites.” This program, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton Counties, will provide education, rice recipe demonstrations and fun.

Attendees will watch committee members prepare recipes showcasing rice and an educational program will be presented.   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.