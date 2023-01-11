Historic Gravesites Recognized By State

The Wharton County Historical Commission added two cemeteries to the list of state-wide historical cemeteries. Above is of the two added during the most recent Commissioners Court on Monday, St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church’s cemetery in New Taiton. Along with the honor, the cemeteries will receive a physical marker from the state.

Wharton County is adding a pair of new historic cemeteries to its roster, with potentially several more to come as local historians work to get them recognized.

Pat Blair, Wharton County Historical Commission chairman, announced the historical markers in Commissioners Court Monday.

