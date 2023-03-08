Students, moms and dads will dance together inside the El Campo Civic Center at 2023 El Campo High School prom, taking place from 7-11 p.m Saturday.
“El Campo High School students raised around $3,000 for this year’s prom,” said prom sponsor Roy Larson.
For the first time, family members will be invited into the prom when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. The grand march kicks off the event promptly at 7 p.m. with mother-son, father-daughter dances following.
Prom at the high school was held on campus in the past, but this year will be different.
“The students picked ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ as the theme this year and we expect the event to be bigger than last year,” said Larson.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the high school office. Freshmen and sophomores can only attend if they’re coming with a junior or senior. Student check in will take place when doors open and breathalyzer tests will be administered.
The prom is a lock-in event, however students may be escorted to their vehicles and back by prom chaperons if necessary.
To attend, be at the El Campo Civic Center by 6:30 p.m., 2350 N Mechanic.
