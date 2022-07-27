COVID-19 Worsened by Smoking, Vaping

Smoking or vaping prior to hospitalization for COVID-19  contributes to severe complications, including death, from the SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new study based on findings from the American Heart Association’s COVID-19 CVD Registry and published on PLOS One, a peer reviewd, open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science.

The study findings indicate smoking or vaping are associated with more severe COVID-19 independent of age, sex, race or medical history:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.