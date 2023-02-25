The Tannich-Brovec family will meet at Knights of Columbus Hall in Weimar at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, for a family reunion.
Other family names include Nohavitza, Ulbrich, Voitle, Sebesta, Mueck, Urban, Anhaiser, Sekerka, Fojtik, Holloway, Kunschick, Koch, Klimple, Perkins, Shimek, York, Socha, Kubesch, Petersen and others.
The family requests guests bring a covered dish of meat, vegetable, salad and/or dessert and serving spoons. Tea coffee and bread will be furnished.
The itinerary includes lunch, business meeting, live auctions and door prizes for bingo. Attendees are asked to bring an item for the live auctions and/or bingo. Bring your own bingo dappler marker – bingo sheets will be provided.
Tell family members and cousins about the reunion, in case they are not on the mailing list. Please send names and addresses to secretary Bettye Anhaiser, lanhaiser@aol.com or 281-494-2046, as well as corrections to update the list.
Knights of Columbus Hall in Weimar is located off FM 155 at 1020 N. Center St., Weimar, TX 78962.
Directions: On 1-10 going west, exit for Weimar and highway 155, then turn right to FM 155; at Hwy. 90, turn left and go to second red light; turn right on to FM 155 and go about 9 blocks to KC hall on the right side at 1020 N. Center St. in Weimar. Or, on 1-10 going east, exit for Weimar on FM 155, then turn left on FM 155; at Hwy. 90, turn left and go to second red light; turn right on FM 155 and go about 9 blocks to hall on the right side at 1020 N. Center St. in Weimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.