U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, who represents the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, will be at Pekar's Body Shop at 2720 N. Richmond Road, Wharton, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where he will be signing his book, “The Big Fraud: What Democrats don’t want you to know about January 6, the 2020 election, and a whole lot else.”
Nehls made national headlines while guarding the chamber doors leading onto the house floor during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
