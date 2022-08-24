YK Communications is accepting applications for Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) grants and National Telecommunications Cooperative Association (NTCA). The FRS grant deadline is Aug. 31, the NTCA grant deadline is Sept. 1.
The company, YK Communications, formerly Ganado Telephone Company, established the Young Family Foundation on Oct. 24, 2000 to share their business success with their community. NTCA the Rural Broadband Association is a trade organization representing nearly 850 independent, family-owned and community based telecommunications companies that support building better broadband for local communities.
The YKC directors evaluate requests for YFF and NTCA grants using the prescribed application to determine that:
• The applicant is an appropriate entity to receive funding from the Foundation.
• The funds will be used in the tax-exempt function of the applicant.
• The applicant has made other internal efforts at raising funds for the project under consideration.
• No self-dealing will occur if a grant is made to the applicant.
The FRS evaluates applications and select recipients that qualify for grants from $250 to $5,000.
FRS grants recipients may use granted funds for:
• Business and economic development
• Telecommunications applications
The FRS does not fund grants being used for:
• International organizations
• Lobbying and political activities
• Infrastructure/building
• Community food programs
• Religious-based activities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.