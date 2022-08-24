Grants offered through Aug. 31, Sept. 1

YK Communications is accepting applications for Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) grants and National Telecommunications Cooperative Association (NTCA). The FRS grant deadline is Aug. 31, the NTCA grant deadline is Sept. 1.

The company, YK Communications, formerly Ganado Telephone Company, established the Young Family Foundation on Oct. 24, 2000 to share their business success with their community. NTCA the Rural Broadband Association is a trade organization representing nearly 850 independent, family-owned and community based telecommunications companies that support building better broadband for local communities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.