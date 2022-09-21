Cub Scout Pack 196 held their annual fishing day, led by Cubmaster Jennifer Hubenak on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Legacy Park with 12 Scouts and their families attending this years event.

The City of El Campo let the scouts use their fishing equipment and El Campo Animal Hospital animal hospital sponsored the drinks and snacks, hot dogs for bait, and made sure very scout that participated went home with a door prize. The prizes included cast nets, stocked tackle boxes, dip nets and fishing rod and reel combos.

