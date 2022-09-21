Cub Scout Pack 196 held their annual fishing day, led by Cubmaster Jennifer Hubenak on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Legacy Park with 12 Scouts and their families attending this years event.
The City of El Campo let the scouts use their fishing equipment and El Campo Animal Hospital animal hospital sponsored the drinks and snacks, hot dogs for bait, and made sure very scout that participated went home with a door prize. The prizes included cast nets, stocked tackle boxes, dip nets and fishing rod and reel combos.
Other Scout leaders in attendance were Lion Den Leader, Paul Wortham; Tiger Den Leaders Stacy Ermis and Stacy Dluhos - co-chairs of the fishing event; Webelos Den Leaders, Andrea Reck and Lori Tupa; and Arrow of Light Den Leader, Michael Purnell.
Pack 196 currently has 40 members, boys and girls from Kindergarten to fifth grade, from El Campo and Louise.
The Scouts next big events will be a family camp out at Texana Campground in Edna and Rocket Day here in El Campo. They are always accepting new members and you can reach them at El Campo Pack 196 on their website www.ecpack196.com or by calling 979-541-9544.
