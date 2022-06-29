Bringing outdoor activities indoors seems like a real Texan thing to do, and it works like a charm at the Museum of Natural History.
Summer camps at the museum are ongoing right now and the slots fill up quickly so it’s time to get in touch and reserve a space for your child or children.
This last week, at Lego Camp, Rachel Priesmeyer, director of the museum, had almost 20 youngsters building a glider - a vehicle that would be able to shuttle down a zip-line strung across the room where they gathered. After example illustrations were set out and guidelines given to the children they dove in and began some very creative play.
“You can build however you like, but it has to have a loop on it so it can glide,” Priesmeyer explained to the children. This allows for a lot of creativity in their designs.
Priesmeyer told everyone she would hand out little figures as “drivers” for the gliders after the students built something they were happy with.
Some of the children joined others and began rummaging through tubs of Lego blocks and pieces, some of them worked quietly by themselves.
James Priesmeyer, working with his wife Rachel, sat with Rhett Kocian as he worked quietly by himself on his creation. James patiently helped Kocian find what he needed and before long they joined the rest of the group to share their designs.
Lynda Christenberry, an assistant at the museum, helped children at different tables follow the guide photocopies and find the parts they were looking for.
“Mine has a door, and Harley-Quinn is driving,” Browning Tudor said as she held her creation up to show others.
The children were very focused on finding just the right Lego pieces to make their creation special. Although they would be racing their vehicles down a zip-line, the creativity seemed more important than the competition. The kids were very quick to share with one another and many traded parts and pieces to help one another make the best project they could.
When it came time to glide, Titus Priesmeyer, a recent high school grad helped set up the zip-lines made from twine so that everyone could see their creation fly.
Some of the gliders crashed to the floor at first and everyone excitedly helped gather the pieces to repair the fallen glider. Once a definite technique was perfected - using a straw and some sticky putty as a sort-of bearing - the gliders were flying down zip-lines with only a couple more crashing at the finish.
The summer camps hosted by the museum are filled with creativity and learning, and everyone is so excited to be there, they instinctively listen to instructions from the staff and they never argued over the blocks or objects they were using. Sharing was key to everyone making something they were proud of.
There are 8 summer camps at the museum this year, beginning with dinosaur camp, and they run Tuesday through Thursday each week.
Science was the second camp subject, followed by the Lego camp, and there are still 5 more weeks of events and challenges planned. This week is animal camp and staff from the Texas Parks & Wildlife from Brazos Bend State Park will be bringing a live, baby alligator to the museum on Tuesday. Wednesday will be Museum Animals and Thursday will be Chickens.
The Preiesmeyers raise chickens and will bring chickens of different ages to the museum so kids get a chance to see baby chicks to adults. The adult “chicken” is their pet rooster who happens to sleep in the house at night and spends the days in a chicken coop.
Other camps this summer will include Bugs, Cooking, Crafts and Spy camp.
There are three ways to sign up for the camps: follow the museum on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElCampoMuseum/ and message Rachel Priesmeyer, stop by the museum and sign up or call Rachel at 979-543-6885.
It’s not too late to register and there are 5 more camps left this year.
