Have you seen the signs of spring? We will still experience cool nights and even chilly mornings but, spring is on the way.
I love looking out the front doors at work and seeing the birds and enjoying the bright sunshine when it’s out. It makes life so much happier when there’s a beautiful day to experience. It is time to put away the heavy jackets and boots and start thinking about sandals and shorts.
With the approach of spring – I love writing the word spring – the El Campo Branch Library is working on getting some new programs and events on our schedule. Hooray for library fun!
On March 24, the fourth Thursday of the month, the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 1069 will once again be meeting at the El Campo Library. They have not been to the library since the COVID-19 shutdown. Their meeting will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday, beginning tomorrow, March 24.
On April 7, we are so excited to announce DSG Nursery will once again be presenting a program on planting flowers and shrubs, in your yard or in colorful pots!
In Living Color will be presented 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and patrons are asked to sign up when they know which program they would like to attend.
Seating is limited to 30 guests at each session. Gift cards and other great door prizes will be given away as well as light refreshments. You don’t have to have a green thumb to enjoy the presentation.
Texas Legal Aid will be coming to the El Campo Branch Library beginning April 13, the second Wednesday of each month. They will be in person, not virtual. They will be in the library from 10 a.m. to noon to visit with patrons that need help with family issues such as divorce and custody.
Don’t forget, the library also has hot spots for patrons to check out for two weeks. If you have slow or non-existent Internet service, stop by and check out a hot spot. Take it home and try it – perhaps you will have better signal with the library’s hot spot.
Texas Legal Services Center comes to the El Campo Library every third Thursday to offer no cost legal education, advocacy and advice to income eligible Texans. They also help with cases of eviction. They work with eligible patrons to stay in their homes, keep evictions off their record and apply for back rent/utilities. They are available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The third Thursday of each month is also when the Benefits Counselor for the Area Agency on Aging is in the library. She offers free help and answers questions about Medicare policies.
Be sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming Scholastic Book Fair. It is the favorite one everyone loves – Buy-One-Get-One-Free! It will begin April 20 and end April 30. More information will be coming soon.
There are so many helpful, exciting things happening at the library. Be sure to stop in and find out what’s up next. With time flying by so quickly this year, don’t forget to mark your calendars to take part in the many services the library has available for their patrons. When in doubt, call your librarians. If we don’t have the answers, they will try their hardest to find accurate information for you.
