What’s that I smell? I think it’s pumpkin spice with maybe a hint of nutmeg…. Oh and perhaps there’s some cinnamon and holly joining the mix! It is beginning to look and smell like the holidays! I just love the fragrance of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just imagining the smells makes me smile with anticipation and excitement. All the talk about baking, and cooking and eating – the joys of sharing it all with family and friends. Planning holiday get-togethers, where everyone talks at once and laughs and jokes and remembers past holidays, brings such a joyful sense of family time and happiness.
While there’s traveling to plan and gatherings to schedule, don’t forget to relax and enjoy the long weekend of Thanksgiving. Perhaps your joy is holiday shopping or sitting around the campfire with hot cocoa and s’mores or just watching football on TV and taking guesses on who the winners might be. Be thankful for every moment of family time, every wishbone fought over, every holiday dessert and last spoonful of cranberries that are consumed together. Make this Thanksgiving your best holiday yet.
At the El Campo Branch Library, staff are gearing up for the various holiday events we have planned and are preparing to share with our patrons. Fuel Up and Read began on Nov. 14 for the adult readers of the library. Every adult who signs up and reads 3 books before Dec. 16 will be in a drawing for a gift card. The gift card can be used for fuel for your vehicle or fuel for your tummy for the holidays. Just sign up at the front desk, get your entry form and return it to the library when you have completed reading 3 adult books. You are then entered to win one of the $25 gift cards on Dec. 19.
The library has been receiving many entertaining new Christmas books for our young and adult patrons alike. The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk, Mistletoe Cake Murder, Home for Christmas, Once Upon a December and Santa’s Little Helpers are just a few of our new books adult to take home and enjoy.
The Wise Men Who Found Christmas and Anna, Elsa and the Enchanting Holiday are just two of the numerous children’s books that are arriving for the young people to enjoy for the holidays.
The second Medicare workshop held by the Houston-Galveston Area on Aging will be held this Thursday, Nov. 17 at the El Campo Branch Library. Alex Rischan will be meeting with patrons throughout the morning, answering their questions and offering aid to find the plan that best meets their needs. At 2 p.m., Thursday afternoon, she will hold a workshop to answer general questions and once again meet with clients to help them during this open enrollment period.
Business hours for the El Campo Branch Library will change slightly for Thanksgiving Week. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 23 business hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24, 25 and 26, the Library will be closed. Doors will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 28.
As you start planning your holiday menu for Thanksgiving gatherings, be sure to include many smiles and great laughter on the menu. Be happy, be excited, be mischievous and have fun! Enjoy the fantastic meals but create marvelous memories for the years to come. Give thanks for the time we have and the families and friends who touch our hearts with their friendship and love.
