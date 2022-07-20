Noteworthy

Reunion Canceled
The Simmons, Lemons and Adams Family Reunion has been canceled and will tentatively return Sept. 30, 2023. For additional information contact Margie (Nell) Simmons at (512) 565-1218 or at bertmason58@gmail.com.
Smitten With Kittens
Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) and Best Friends Animal Society join forces for a national adoption event. Bringing together animal welfare organizations across the country to help everyone save more lives by connecting adoptable kittens with their future families is the goal.
Starting July 21, go to Facebook.com/wcspot – Smitten with Kittens photo album to see all of our adoptables and find your match.
On Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., adoptable kittens will be available at the office next door to Wharton Feed & Supply, 1105 N. Fulton, Wharton.
For more information, email wcspot@hotmail.com or message our Facebook page.
EC Heritage Center
Activities at the center this Wednesday include yoga at 9 a.m and cardio with Silver Sneakers at 9:30 a.m. Friday there is yoga at 9 a.m. and balance with the Silver Sneakers at 9:30 a.m. Dominoes at 1 p.m. The exercise room is available Mon.-Fri. from 9-5 p.m.
Scavenger Hunt
Are you participating in the Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt?
Returning for the third year, this event continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5, and asks you to visit specific locations throughout Texas, take a selfie and post them on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #GOSH2022.
TP&WM asks you to “discover history, wildlife, parks, waterways and quirky attractions - plus some classic eateries.” They also provide an iconic soundtrack for the event on popular streaming services.
There are 7 regions to “hunt,” including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, East Texas, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas.
Register on the magazine’s website at https://tpwmagazine.com/or at the event page https://woobox.com/mb5amp.
Participants can also post selfies with the hastag on the magazine’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/tpwmagazine.
Complete one or all of the GOSH activities and you could win gift cards or a chance for bigger prizes.
Let us know you participated at lifestyle@leader-news.com.
