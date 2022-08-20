Louise High School

Louise High School allows drug tests for students between grades 6-12. Testing shows no one has tested positive for this academic year.

One year after Louise ISD started its policy of random drug testing officials are calling it an effective  deterrent.

Approved unanimously August 2021 with trustee Ricky Wendel absent, the policy allows for random testing for any student from grades six to 12 who plays sports, is involved in other extracurricular activities or has been issued a parking pass at a cost of $30-$65 per test.

