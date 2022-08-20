One year after Louise ISD started its policy of random drug testing officials are calling it an effective deterrent.
Approved unanimously August 2021 with trustee Ricky Wendel absent, the policy allows for random testing for any student from grades six to 12 who plays sports, is involved in other extracurricular activities or has been issued a parking pass at a cost of $30-$65 per test.
“According the previous principal Mrs. (Donna) Kutac (a now retired principal), out of all the tests, administered, no one tested positive,” Louise High School Principal Katrese Skinner said.
Students who test positive can appeal their punishment decisions, but are barred from participating in extracurricular activities and have parking privileges revoked while the appeal is pending.
“We had reports of students having either paraphernalia or drugs on their person, those students were found out and caught and we decided it was best to institute a testing policy, students were found with marijuana,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
In the 2020-21 school year, Louise ISD had drug incidents reported by the Texas Education Agency, but the number is withheld because of the district’s size.
Louise ISD’s policy is almost identical to El Campo ISD, the only distinction is that El Campo only allows for testing for students from seventh to 12th grade.
