Monday, May 2
Choose Joy Presented by theEl Campo Derby Dolls
7 p.m. at the Ricebird Gym. Adults $5, students $3, kids 4 and under free. Purchase at the door or at echsderbydolls.ludus.com. Kendra Scott Pop Up Shop prior to showtime. Perfect for a Mother’s Day gift. Shop or buy a raffle ticket for a Kendra Scott item. Virtual program ads available. Contact a current sophomore or junior Derby Doll for information or email jlawson@ricebirds.net.
Thursday, May 5
Elk’s Lodge 1749 Sip-n-Paint
Elk’s Lodge 1749 is hosting a Mother’s Day Sip-n-Paint, Thursday, May 5 at 3030 N. Mechanic. $45 per person. Register on-line at www.letthempaint.com Benefits Texas Elks Special Needs Children’s Camp.
Saturday, May 7
Mother’s Day Bake Sale & Plant Sale
Wharton County Cares and The Blossom Shop are holding a bake sale and plant sale from 9 a.m. until sold out, at Snoball Adventure, 1101 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. All proceeds go to cancer patients, Wharton County Cares. For more information or questions call Becky Koudela at 979-332-1685.
Louise-Hillje Chamber Spring Fling
Benefitting the Rice Mill Project, barbecue chicken plates $12 - To go or picnic style, from 5-7 p.m. 1/2 Chicken, green rice, pinto beans, sauce, bread, pickles and onions. No pre-sale tickets, all tickets sold at the door. BYOB no glass containers. South St, Louise, TX 77455. To register, contact Kendra at 979-637-1560. For details contact Shelly Fritz at 979-541-7056 or visit our Facebook page at Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce. Come grab a plate and support our small town. NOTE: Spring raffle is postponed until Fall Festival.
Sunday, May 15
Slavnost 25th Anniversary & Recognitions Ceremony
Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Event Center Presents Slavnost “May Fest.” 10:30 a.m. $12 per person includes meal and all events. Meal served at 11:30 a.m. Music by the Czechaholics Band 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Czech Village and Museum tours, classic car show, gift shop, raffle drawing, country store, pastry shop, food and drinks all day. Call 888-785-4500 or info@czechtexas.org. www.czechtexas.org.
Leader-News Local Happenings
El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken.
