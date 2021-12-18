Sandra Koenig has been lovingly tending her Hoskins Broadway backyard oasis for the past 35 years. With the help of her husband Kenny, they have cultivated a vibrant escape that brings them joy as well as drawing a variety of bird and butterfly visitors.
The maintenance, upkeep and enjoyment of their meticulously tended outdoor landscape is a joint effort.
“We share in the various garden tasks such as mowing, watering, weeding and mulching the flower beds. We compost the leaves and grass clippings and household food waste to add nutrients to the soil. We also mulch to keep the soil moist and under control and we enjoy sitting on the patio watching nature, particularly the birds and butterflies. At present we have a pair of wrens coming to stay in a bamboo bird hut underneath the patio,” Sandra Koenig said.
Recent updates to the space include the addition of a raised vegetable garden, from which they are able to put up pickles and picante sauce yearly, even growing the various herbs needed as well. The herbs have the added benefit of attracting Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies, as do the Mexican sunflowers, Salvia and nectar producing plants.
“We would like to add a small green house to start plants and protect existing plants from freezing temperatures,” Koenig said when asked of future outdoor projects.
They have introduced a variety of plants, including an old fashioned Floribunda Red Rose from Sandra’s mother’s yard and other seasonal flowers such as Impatiens and petunias to ensure that the planted areas are in bloom almost year-round.
As for how she has cultivated and maintained the garden space for years on end, Koenig said she reads Leon Macha’s articles in the Leader-News. “He gives such helpful advice and tips for successful gardening.”
