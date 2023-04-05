Before The Artist’s Touch

The fountain, in need of repair, had to be partly dismantled in order to be redesigned in the artists vision.

 Contributed Photo

Victor Hernandez, designer and creator of the fountain at Evans Park, was honored this week by the Beautify El Campo’s Environment group.

The BEEs, formerly known as Beautify El Campo Extension Service, gathered at the fountain to honor the work of Hernandez, along with some of his family and friends who worked on the project with him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.