Victor Hernandez, designer and creator of the fountain at Evans Park, was honored this week by the Beautify El Campo’s Environment group.
The BEEs, formerly known as Beautify El Campo Extension Service, gathered at the fountain to honor the work of Hernandez, along with some of his family and friends who worked on the project with him.
The fountain was a popular place for people to take photos or sit and listen to the falling water, but after a few years it started to leak. Public works efforts at repairing the fountain fell short, according to Kevin D. Thompson, El Campo Director of Public Works.
“I asked Local artisan Victor Hernandez to take a look at it and let me know what it would cost to fix it,”said Thompson.
Hernandez told Thompson he wanted to do something for his community, the people of El Campo.
“He said if public works could provide the materials he would design, build and put something there for the people to visit, Thompson said.
Hernandez delivered. According to Thompson, the weight of the original design was placed on an existing sidewalk and it had cracked, so a new internal “bowl” had to be designed and installed.
Hernandez used his artistic abilities to design a waterfall bowl and redesigned the back to have a better backdrop. Lighting was installed for ambience.
“Hernandez is proud of it and so is Public Works. And, by the comments I’ve had, so is our public,” said Thompson.
“I’m very proud of my work, and very happy for El Campo to enjoy the fountain,” said Hernandez.
Joining Hernandez in the honor were his brother Ernesto Hernandez, his son Sergio Hernandez and one of his work partners Leonardo Mendez.
“We’re happy to honor Mr. Hernandez for his work and his gift to the city of El Campo,” said Bill Smartt of the BEEs.
