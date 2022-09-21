Taiton Extension Education Club met Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Taiton Parish Hall. Members brought comfort items for the veterans hospital as the community service project for September. A proposal to serve light refreshments provided by the hostesses of the month was met with members approval.
Outgoing president Kathryn Sellers installed officers for the upcoming club year with a ceremony which included a description of the duties of each office and a sweet treat signifying her office. The new officers are president Irene Nohavitza, vice president Grace Glaze, secretary Olivia McDonald and treasurer Lillian Bartek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.