Residents are relishing the fall-like temperatures, for Texas at least, and the 47th annual Wharton County Youth Fair is getting closer every day. The 2023 event begins on March 18 with the cook-off and the fair kicks off on March 23. Sale Day will be April 1.
Livestock and Poultry Exhibitor and Creative Arts rulebooks are available at the fair website, www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org, and there are a few changes to the livestock rulebook this coming year.
Notably, certain species will be subject to DNA testing. Tail hairs will be pulled on commercial heifers, steers, lambs goats and pigs at the tag-in. The hair follicles will be placed in an envelope and sealed. The exhibitor, parent, AST or 4H leader and the technician pulling the hair will sign off on the envelope. The envelopes will be stored with a third-party entity. Rule 3 in the general rules provides further details. For questions regarding the new information, call fair office at 677-3350 or email wcyf@whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
Online registration link for livestock/poultry is live on the fair website and online payments will be accepted. Don’t forget, exhibitors will still need to print off a copy, acquire all necessary signatures and bring to tag-in along with the entry fee, unless paid online.
Important dates to remember:
Monday, Oct. 17 - Jr. Fair Board meeting at 7 p.m. - Director’s Room
Saturday, Oct. 22 - Pen of Three tag-in at the Wharton Livestock Auction Barn, 8-10 a.m. $30 entry fee for first three head; an additional $30 for four or five.
Saturday, Oct. 29 - Dairy Merit Heifer Validation at the fairgrounds from 8-9 a.m. $30 entry fee.
Tuesday, Nov. 15 - Lamb & goat tag-in at the fairgrounds from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. $30 entry fee/animal.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Roaster ordering deadline. $30 entry fee, plus $2.40/bird.
There are several exhibitor’s sale checks being held for not turning in thank you notes or whose parents have an outstanding balance. If you have not received your sale check, please call the office and find out the status.
