Residents are relishing the fall-like temperatures, for Texas at least, and the 47th annual Wharton County Youth Fair is getting closer every day. The 2023 event begins on March 18 with the cook-off and the fair kicks off on March 23. Sale Day will be April 1.

Livestock and Poultry Exhibitor and Creative Arts rulebooks are available at the fair website, www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org, and there are a few changes to the livestock rulebook this coming year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.