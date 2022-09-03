Students are back in school and autumn is just around the corner but the Wharton County Youth Fair is already planning for an early fair in 2023. The 47th annual event will begin one month earlier next year on March 23 and run through April 1, making it around 200 days until the event. Mark your calendars, the preparations begin now.

The Livestock & Poultry Exhibitor and the Creative Arts Rulebooks are available on line. Visit the web site www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org to download a copy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.