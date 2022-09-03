Students are back in school and autumn is just around the corner but the Wharton County Youth Fair is already planning for an early fair in 2023. The 47th annual event will begin one month earlier next year on March 23 and run through April 1, making it around 200 days until the event. Mark your calendars, the preparations begin now.
The Livestock & Poultry Exhibitor and the Creative Arts Rulebooks are available on line. Visit the web site www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org to download a copy.
The online registration link for Livestock/Poultry is live here wharton.fairwire.com. Online payments will be accepted. Exhibitors will still need to print off a copy, acquire all necessary signatures and bring to tag-in along with the entry fee (unless paid online).
Saturday, Sept. 10 - Steer and Commercial heifer tag-in at fairgrounds, 8 to 9 a.m. - $30/head entry fee.
Monday, Oct. 17 - Jr. Fair Board meeting, 7 p.m. - Director's Room.
Saturday, Oct. 22 - Pen of Three tag-in at Wharton Livestock Auction Barn 8 to 10 a.m. - $30 entry fee for first three head; an additional $30 for anything four or five.
Saturday, Oct. 29 - Dairy Merit Heifer validation at fairgrounds, 8 to 9 a.m. - $30 entry fee.
Several exhibitor’s sale checks are being held for not turning in thank you notes or whose parents have an outstanding balance. If you have not received your sale check, please call the office and check on the status of your check.
