Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (June 21, 2022) - The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.

Boling, TX

Samantha Pospisil

Dominique Rodriguez

East Bernard, TX

Jared Fuechec

Rachel Kulcak

Paige Nixon

Amanda Rincon - Morales

El Campo, TX

Mckenzie Easter

Emanuel Hernandez

Cristal Jaramillo

Rachel Pustejovsky

Daniela Vazquez

Lane City, TX

Nancy Pereyra

Wharton, TX

Herlinda Bernal

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.