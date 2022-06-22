HUNTSVILLE, Texas (June 21, 2022) - The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.
Boling, TX
Samantha Pospisil
Dominique Rodriguez
East Bernard, TX
Jared Fuechec
Rachel Kulcak
Paige Nixon
Amanda Rincon - Morales
El Campo, TX
Mckenzie Easter
Emanuel Hernandez
Cristal Jaramillo
Rachel Pustejovsky
Daniela Vazquez
Lane City, TX
Nancy Pereyra
Wharton, TX
Herlinda Bernal
