SPJST District 6 youth participated in Youth Achievement Day on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Taiton Community Center.
Lodge 30, Taiton, hosted a full day of events for the El Campo-Hiljie and Taiton clubs, under the direction of District 6 Secretary, Lisa Bubela.
Also attending and helping with the day’s events were SPJST State Youth Director, Frank Horak, and District 6 Director, Annie Vahalik.
Merit Point Winners
Youth members who accumulated the most points in district throughout the year qualified as merit point winners. This year, Teen Point Winner was Grant Bubela and Junior Point Winner was Grady Lange, both of Lodge 30, Taiton.
Point winning juniors are:
3rd place, Noah Garcia, Lodge 40 El Campo-Hillje;
2nd place, Abigail Garrett, Millie Garrett, Ella Garrett, Hudson Riha, Simone Riha and Vanessa Riah from Lodge 30 Taiton;
1st place is Grady Lange.
Point winning teens from Lodge 30 Taiton are:
3rd place Brooke Bacak, Faith Korenek;
1st place Bethany Baker and Grant Bubela.
Point winning teens from Lodge 40 El Campo Hillje are:
3rd Place Aiyana Gonzalez; first place in the scrapbook competition went to Lodge 30 Taiton.
The Theme for the year was: Superheros Unite.
Talent Winners
Winners of the Individual Talent are:
Grades K-2.
1st Place, Neyli Garcia of Lodge 40 El Campo- Hillje;
2nd Place, Ella Garrett of Lodge 30 Taiton;
Grades 3-5
1st place, Millie Garrett of Lodge 30 Taiton;
2nd place, Abigail Garrett of Lodge 30 Taiton.
Senior Group Talent winners:
1st place went to Lodge 30 Taiton members Bethany Baker, Brooke and Brett Bacak, Grant Bubela, Grady Lange, Simone, Hudson and Vanessa Riha, Abigail, Millie, and Ella Garrett and Case Janssen.
Craft Winners
Winners of the Craft Contest are as follows:
Grade K-2
Constructed Item, 1st place, Grady Lange Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Ella Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton.
Foods: 1st place Case Janssen Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Grady Lange Lodge 30, Taiton.
Handicraft: 1st Ella Garrett, Lodge 30, Taiton.
Hobby Kit: 1st place Grady Lange Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Ella Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Case Janssen Lodge 30, Taiton.
Needlework: 1st place, Case Janssen Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, NayEli Garcia Lodge 40, El Campo- Hillje.
Pictorial Arts: 1st place, Grady Lange Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, NayEli Garcia Lodge 40, El Campo-Hillje;
3rd place, Ella Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton.
Photography: 1st place Grady Lange Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, NayEli Garcia Lodge 40, El Campo - Hillje;
3rd place, Case Janssen Lodge 30, Taiton.
Sewing: 1st place, Case Janssen Lodge 30, Taiton.
Grades 3-5
Constructed Item: 1st place Abigail Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Millie Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton.
Foods: 1st place, Vanessa Riha Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Hudson Riha Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Brett Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton.
Hobby Kit: 1st place, Brett Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Abigail Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place Hudson Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Handicraft: 1st place, Abigail Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Millie Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Noah Garcia Lodge 40, El Campo - Hillje.
Needlework: 1st place, Vanessa Riha Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Brett Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton.
Photography: 1st place, Millie Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place Hudson Riha Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Brett Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton.
Pictorial Arts: 1st place, Brett Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Millie Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Abigail Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton.
Science/Education: 1st place, Millie Garrett Lodge 30, Taiton.
Sewing: 1st place, Hudson Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Grades 6-8
Foods: 1st place, Simone Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Hobby Kit: 1st place, Simone Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Photography: 1st place, Simone Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Pictorial Arts: 1st place, Simone Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Needlework: 1st place, Simone Riha Lodge 30, Taiton.
Grade 9-11
Foods: 1st place, Brooke Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Grant Bubela Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd Place Bethany Baker Lodge 30, Taiton.
Handicrafts: 1st place, Bethany Baker Lodge 30, Taiton.
Hobby Kit: 1st place, Brooke Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Grant Bubela Lodge 30, Taiton.
Photography: 1st place, Brooke Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place Grant Bubela Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Bethany Baker Lodge 30, Taiton.
Needlework: 1st place, Brooke Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton.
Pictorial Arts: 1st place Bethany Baker Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Brooke Bacak Lodge 30, Taiton;
3rd place, Grant Bubela Lodge 30, Taiton.
Science and Education: 1st place Grant Bubela Lodge 30, Taiton;
2nd place, Bethany Baker Lodge 30, Taiton.
New District 6 Queen, Brooke Bacak and Duchess, Vanessa Riha both of Lodge 30, Tation.
The State YAD Competition will be held in Temple Texas on July 30, 2022 at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center
