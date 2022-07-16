After visiting the Heritage Center and touring the facilities with Leon Macha, I’ve decided I’m definitely applying for membership.
I have a lot to learn about dominoes – I don’t have a lot of experience playing in teams or tournaments, but I’m definitely willing to learn.
What I really look forward to is meeting the people of El Campo and hearing the stories they share.
If you’ve got a story to share, I really want to hear from you. I can always be reached at lifestyle@leader-news.com, or at the paper at 979-543-3363. I’ll also be out and about. Don’t hesitate to say hello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.