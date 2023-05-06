The Duson room at the El Campo Civic Center was the place to be last Thursday night for the Derby Dolls annual awards banquet.
Dinner was country fried steak and sides provided by Slade Stary Catering and awards followed.
“The event was great and the Honorary Doll award was given to Vicky Soliz Limas,”said Derby Dolls Director Jenna Watson.
Limas is the secretary to the ECISD superintendent and has worked with the ISD for more than 32 years.
Ariana Magallan received the Priesmeyer Heart Award and the Christina Hoelscher Award.
Jasmine Canales received the Senior Leadership Award, Carol Rod Memorial Award and the Derby Doll of the Year Award
Emily Beechwood was honored with the Junior Leadership Award and the Director’s Choice Award.
Brooke Bacak received the Sophomore Leadershp Award, Zoey Sabrsula the Christina Hoelscher Award, and Karolyne Brown was bestowed the Christina Hoelscher Award.
Jenna Zabodyn will become the new director of the Derby Dolls as outgoing director Jenna Lawson steps down this year.
