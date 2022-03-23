El Campo ISD will host its first District Light Program Gifted and Talented Showcase from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the El Campo Civic Center.
All GT students will be given the opportunity to share their projects to other GT students, as well as parents and guests.
Students will be bused to the Civic Center from their campus at 12:15 p.m. and will be served a pizza lunch upon arrival.
Students will be allowed to leave with their parents at 2:30 p.m. if that has been pre-arranged. Anyone remaining at the end of the session will be bused back to campus for regular dismissal procedures.
Details for students preparing to present in this showcase are as follows:
Students need to be prepared (having practiced) to give a synopsis of their project and be prepared to answer questions posed by peers and/or other guests.
Students will need to bring their charged computer and know how to access their video presentation or slide show. Students will be given access to the Civic Center WiFi.
Students need to bring any artifacts, documents, materials etc. that pertain to their project. If bulky items need to be transported beforehand, notify your campus GT coordinator as soon as possible so they can plan for transportation.
School dress code with polo or picture day appropriate attire needed.
Lunch will be served upon arrival.
Younger students will present/practice to older students.
Students will take a restroom break and be ready at their stations at 1:25 p.m.
Students will present from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and will be dismissed by their teacher to leave with a pre-arranged parent or guardian no earlier than 2:30 p.m. Due to verifications needing to be made ahead of time, no changes will be accepted after 9 a.m. Monday, April 11. Parents/guardians will need their ID to take their student.
Remaining students will be bused back to their respective campus.
Please complete the form “District Showcase Permission & Dismissal Plan” as soon as possible.
