What’s your favorite thing about April? Is it the longer days or the warmer temperatures? Is it the blooms and blossoms that start appearing? One of my favorite April things is the sound of the birds singing in the morning. I live in the country and in the mornings, when I get to wake up slowly, I love to hear the birds talking and chirping back and forth. It’s special to me. It’s peaceful.
The El Campo Branch Library is excited to be offering another giveaway for our adult patrons. It’s our Bird Feeder Bonanza! Any adult checking out two or more books will be able to enter a drawing to win a bird feeder and/or bird seed.
On each visit to the library between April 14 through May 11, just check out two books on birds, plants and gardens, building birdhouses, or anything about creating an inviting space for birds. You may then enter the drawing on each visit to the library during the contest time. Winners will be drawn and notified on the Friday before Mother’s Day, May 12.
Another big event coming to the library is the Scholastic Book Fair! It is the awesome buy-one-get-one-free sale! The sale applies to books, posters and everything that Scholastic sends for the fair. (All free items must be of equal or lesser value than the ones you buy.) This is scheduled for April 20-29. Be sure to mark your calendars to be able to attend and score some tremendous deals. It will be open the same hours as the library.
Early Voting is on the horizon. It will be April 24-29 and May 1-2, with regular voting being held at the library on Saturday, May 6. Voting takes place in the El Campo Branch Library’s Mayor’s Room and voters enter through the door facing Depot Street, across from St. Philip School.
Something new will be happening at the library in May. On May 9, the Library will be hosting a new program on butterflies. Library patron and butterfly enthusiast, Marilyn Haupt, will give a new fun and informative presentation on butterflies and what attracts them.
Be sure to mark your calendars to attend and learn something about “The Benefits of a Butterfly Garden.” The program will be in the Mayor’s Room. It will begin at 10:00 am and light refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be given away, including plants that attract butterflies and other great items.
Summer is quickly approaching and children will be out of school. The library is finalizing its plans for the summer reading programs for all library patrons. Prizes are being lined up and programs are already scheduled. All the reading clubs begin June 1 and end July 31.
This summer, the library will offer a reading program to a new group of book enthusiasts. There will be a special program offered for our readers with special needs. There are special guidelines and it is open to all readers of any age that have special challenges when it comes to reading. Be sure to inquire about it when summer rolls around if you know someone who would enjoy participating in this particular reading club.
How funny! When I began this article talking about what makes April special to you, I didn’t realize that it would be the perfect lead in to our upcoming event at the library. Life happens in mysterious ways.
May your garden bloom with the benefit of April showers and warmer weather. May the sun shine on your life and make your heart blossom with hope and anticipation of wonderful things to come. Be happy and smile. There is something good to be found in each and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.