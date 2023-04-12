What’s your favorite thing about April? Is it the longer days or the warmer temperatures? Is it the blooms and blossoms that start appearing? One of my favorite April things is the sound of the birds singing in the morning. I live in the country and in the mornings, when I get to wake up slowly, I love to hear the birds talking and chirping back and forth. It’s special to me. It’s peaceful.

The El Campo Branch Library is excited to be offering another giveaway for our adult patrons. It’s our Bird Feeder Bonanza! Any adult checking out two or more books will be able to enter a drawing to win a bird feeder and/or bird seed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.