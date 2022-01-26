What’s brown and white and cozy all over? A stuffed Valentine’s bear or puppy!
Now it is time to celebrate love – Valentine’s Day will be here shortly. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, started as a church feast day. Odd fact: In Italy, St. Valentine’s Keys are given to lovers “as a romantic symbol and an invitation to unlock the giver’s heart” as well as to children to ward off Epilepsy (called Saint Valentine’s Malady).
Today it has migrated into an opportunity to show your love and friendship to the people you care about. Friends share candy, families offer tokens of their affection for each other and children love giving and receiving fun cards and sweet treats. It’s a joyful time of year for smiles and hugs. I hope you receive many happy smiles and sweet cards.
The El Campo Branch Library is celebrating Valentine’s Day in many ways. In keeping with tradition, the library is having its annual drawing for an oversized teddy bear or puppy dog, each with a box of chocolates!
To enter the drawing, a patron checks out five items and puts their name in the drawing for one of the stuffed animals. If 10 items are checked out the patron can enter the drawing twice. Such fun!
The prizes will be awarded on Monday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
There are several displays set up with fun/romantic/mysterious books to check out. Set up with a Valentine theme, there is a traditional display showcasing a few of the many books on love and romance.
A second display has books in brown paper wrapping. Patrons read the cryptic notes on the cover describing the book and take it home to unwrap and read.
Would you like to join the El Campo Branch Library staff?
There is currently a position open for a part-time shelver. The position is for 10 hours per week, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and four hours during the week.
The job entails shelving books, assisting patrons and light library duties. If interested, pick up an application at the library or go to the county website and download the app.
Be sure to turn it in by Friday, Jan. 28. Interviews will begin the first week in February.
In other library news, there is a group offering tax preparation assistance. They have a sign-up sheet at the library and will call you back to set up appointments. Worksheets are available for patrons to pick up and fill in before their appointments.
Also, for all veterans or spouses of veterans looking for a little help or advice, the Veterans Services Officer, Jessica Collard, is at the El Campo Branch every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until noon. No appointment is necessary. Just drop by and wait for your turn to discuss your questions with her.
The library has applications from The Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast available also. If citizens in Wharton or Matagorda counties need assistance paying for their home energy cost for electricity, natural gas or propane, they can pick up an application or go online to: eacofthegulfcoast.com/ua-application to see if they qualify and start the process.
With the sappy, sentimental holiday of Valentine’s approaching, take a few minutes to wish your neighbor, your parents, your children or the waitstaff at your favorite restaurant a happy day and perhaps hand them a silly candy sucker.
People need to take joy in the simpler things in life once again.
Spending money doesn’t always mean happy – it means costly. Joy is free and can be a gift for the recipient and the giver.
I wish you all a happy, fun, smiley kind of Valentine’s Day. May it be joyful.
– Donna Merta is circulation librarian for the El Campo branch of the Wharton County Library system.
