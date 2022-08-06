The El Campo Derby Dolls finally got a chance to hold their choreography camp outside of a gym at T Bar M Camps & Retreats in New Braunfels.
In late July the Dolls braved the heat in the Hill Country to work on team building and leadership exercises.
The Dolls learned three new field routines and two pep rally routines at the camp. They also worked on team building and leadership exercises with Crowd Pleasers Dance and camp staff.
“I wanted to take them to this camp because the Derby Dolls had historically gone there each year,” said Jenna Lawson, Derby Dolls director. Lawson also liked the idea of the challenge course activities offered.
The camp provided opportunities for the students to come together as a team, and also as a family.
“On the last day the girls got to zip line, climb a rock wall, and participate in other outdoor adventure activities,” Lawson said, “I loved seeing them cheer each other on and encourage each other to face their fears to accomplish their goals.”
The students returned home and continued working on their field and pep rally routines. “We have been practicing each day since we got back and are ready to support the Ricebirds and Lady Birds this year,” Lawson said.
