Each year, parishioners of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church take part in the Public Square Rosary Crusade - America Needs Fatima. The world’s largest network of Rosary Rallies, held each October, started in 2007. This year there were 20,000 groups simultaneously praying for the country and the world, all across America. These rallies take place on the closest Saturday to Oct. 13, the day of the feast of the last apparition of Our Lady of Fatima and the Miracle of the Sun. The rallies begin with The Divine Mercy Chaplet and close with the Holy Living Rosary, consisting of members of the different parish organizations, parishioners, members from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and surrounding towns including Wharton, Hallettsville, Nada and Bay City. Prayer intentions were offered for the nation, morality, immigration, families and protecting the lives of the unborn.
This year, Rev. Philip Brune and Rev. Augustine Owusu-Peprah were thanked for their support. Chairmen Terri Beltran, Ella and Charlie Merta and Teresita Mata also supported the event and thanked Joseph Holik for providing music. Nelda Vallejo, Lali Saucedo, Fortunata Gonzales and Joann Hlavaty led the mysteries of the Rosary.
