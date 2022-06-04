Summer is a time of hard work and high temperatures. That’s why it’s important for farmers and ranchers to know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion.
“But with prolonged exposure to the sun and heat, people are more at risk for heat-related illness or hyperthermia,” Dr. Mark Faries, AgriLife Extension state health specialist, said.
Knowing the warning signs of heat stress and how it progresses, as well as what to do in response to different levels of heat-induced illness, is extremely important for those in agriculture who spend the majority of their time outside.
Symptoms
Symptoms of heat illness include:
- heavy sweating
- muscle cramps
- weakness
- dizziness
- nausea
- weak but rapid pulse
- and headaches.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) recommends individuals with these symptoms to find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation.
There are different levels of heat stress, and they can quickly progress to heat stroke, which causes high body temperatures, confusion, brain damage, loss of consciousness and even death.
Individuals at greater risk of heat stress include those who are 65 years of age or older, are overweight, have heart disease or high blood pressure, or take medications that may be affected by extreme heat.
Tips for staying cool
The best defense against heat-related illness is prevention.
DSHS recommends taking the following precautions:
- Drink plenty of fluids but avoid drinks with caffeine or a lot of sugar. Start drinking fluids before going out into the heat.
- Plan strenuous activity for early mornings or evenings when the temperature is cooler.
- Take frequent breaks when working outside.
- Wear sunscreen, hats and light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.
