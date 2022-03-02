Do you love roses?
Do you want to be a better rose grower?
Gardeners in Wharton County and surrounding areas are in for a treat.
On Thursday March 10 at 9am the Wharton Garden Club (WGC) will host area gardeners for an ‘All You Wanted to Know About Roses’ program as their monthly meeting at the Wharton County Historical Museum, 3615 N. Richmond Road in Wharton, across from the cattle auction barn.
Mike Shoup is ‘THE Rose Expert’ for Texas and our southern region. He created and is the owner of The Antique Rose Emporium in Independence, Texas, (just north of Brenham). His life focus has been to produce and promote the highly successful rose class known as ‘antiques’. Now he is into breeding their own lines of improved rose varieties.
Many of you have traveled to The Antique Rose Emporium on your own or with your club. This is a well-known stop along the road to College Station. Plus. the April meeting for WGC will actually be a road trip to Mike’s business.
ALL ARE WELCOME. Ladies, men, and young gardeners.
Membership not required, though it is only $10 per year. Meetings are always educational. There are 50+ members and they always provide good morning snacks and lasting friendship.
Mike Shoup will fill you with great rose growing information.
Plan to stay to tour Wharton County’s newly renovated, post-flood Historical Museum. Its fantastic. A local jewel of area history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.