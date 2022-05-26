Hutchins Elementary student Jackson Hailey, received the H-E-B Buddy Student Advocate Award on May 19 during his 2nd grade award ceremony. This award is presented to students committed to diversity and inclusion while inspiring their peers to do the same.
Jackson was nominated for this award by his teacher, Mrs. Michelle Wilson, to pay tribute to his leadership as a member of her class. Mrs. Wilson shared that Jackson is a “kind spirit, patient, sweet-hearted, eager to look for the good in others, respectful, and a continual learner in all he does.”
Jackson joins the 60 previous recipients of this award as one of eight Texas students to receive this honor this year.
