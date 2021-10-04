A project initiated by two former El Campo High School students, Blair and Taylor Watz, is being adopted by the Glaze sisters, Emily and Madelyn, who want to keep the local supply drive for veterans going since the Watz kids are now away at college.
“Veterans kind of hold a special place in our family’s life,” Emily said. “After the Watz kids went off to school, we decided to keep it going.”
“We decided to help out,” Madelyn added.
Both girls attend El Campo High School, Emily a sophomore and Madelyn a freshman. As members of El Campo Country Kids 4-H Club, this will serve as their community project for the club. Both serve on the Wharton County 4-H Council where Emily is president and Madelyn serves as second vice president. They are also members of El Campo FFA.
In a 2016 interview with the Watz siblings, they had been doing the project already for three years at that time. They learned about the need to provide toiletry items, clothing and other items to veterans who were patients at the Michael DeBakey Veteran’s Association Hospital.
“We came up with this idea when my Papa was diagnosed with cancer,” Blair said back in 2016. “My mom was constantly taking him to chemo treatments, where she discovered there was a demand for items at the Michael DeBakey Hospital. And we have been donating items ever since.”
They saw the need firsthand during their grandfather’s visits.
“As I looked around in the hospital, I saw veterans who were dirty, smelly and needed some cleaning up,” Taylor said. “This made me feel that no one cared about them.”
They solicited the help of fellow students, clubs and other organizations and the response was overwhelming. The Glaze sisters hope to receive that same support and are asking for help from the community.
Items needed are (travel size toiletries):
• Non-alcohol mouthwash
• Body wash
• Baby powder
• Chapstick
• Spray deodorant
• Shaving cream
• Lotion
• Shampoo/conditioner
• Toothbrush/paste
• Boxer briefs
• Throw blankets
• New caps/hats
• T-shirts (white and color, all sizes from small to 2-XL)
• Socks (white/black crew)
• Diabetic socks
• Men’s underwear
• Women’s panties (sizes 6,7,8,9)
• Combs, brushes
• Nail clippers
Currently, there are two drop off locations: the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson and The Shed, 1004 W. Loop.
Businesses who wish to become a collection drop off location should contact Laura Glaze, at 979-541-6778. Items may be donated through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.