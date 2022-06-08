The El Campo Art Association celebrated the 62nd anniversary of its annual Art Show. This year’s show was dedicated to five of our deceased members, Shirley Hearne, Frank Krenek, Helena Lauritsen, Jean McAskill, and Geraldine Wuthrich. Out of a total of 169 entries by 32 artists in art, photography and crafts, the following are the overall winners:
Overall Winners - Adult Division:ART
1st Best of Show – Karen Hamilton – Watercolor entitled “Sad Little Cowpoke” –Rosette Ribbon.
2nd Best – Lavon Sanders - Oil entitled “Pacific Ocean” - Rosette Ribbon.
3rd Best – Lavon Sanders - Oil entitled “Flowering Fence” – Rosette Ribbon.
Hon. Ment. – Lavon Sanders – Oil entitled “Running Free” – Rosette Ribbon.
Hon. Ment. – Carol Holub – Oil entitled “Good Catch” – Rosette Ribbon.
PHOTOGRAPHY
1st Best of Show – Bonnie Gloeckner Johnson - Color photograph entitled “Miss V with the Cherry on Top” - Rosette Ribbon
2nd Best – Julia Bram – Color photograph entitled “Thief in the Night” – Rosette Ribbon
3rd Best –Elisa Garcia - Color photograph entitled “Crimson” - Rosette Ribbon
Hon. Mention – Lavon Sanders – Color photograph entitled “Paradise” – Rosette Ribbon
CRAFTS
1st Best of Show – Daniel Holub – Paint by Number entitled “Bald Eagle” - Rosette Ribbon
2nd Best – Elisa Garcia – Wall Hanging entitled “Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus” - Rosette Ribbon
3rd Best – Carol Holub – Floral arrangement entitled “Country Christmas” – Rosette Ribbon
Hon. Ment. – Shirley Bram – Collage entitled “O Christmas Tree” – Rosette Ribbon
Most Popular Adult Entry - Certificate awarded to Carol Holub for her oil entitled “Good Catch.”
Most Ribbon Points Certificate awarded to Carol Holub
Youth Division: ART - SR. YOUTH – Grades 9-12
1st Best of Show – Hunter Janik – Oil entitled “Dove” - Rosette Ribbon and $75.00 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Best – Cheyenne Hooper – Acrylic entitled “Blue Fantasy” – Rosette Ribbon and $50.00 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Best – Tori Biskup – Watercolor entitled “Cowboy Pickles” - Rosette Ribbon
Hon. Mention – Hunter Janik – Oil entitled “Ducks” - Rosette Ribbon
JR. YOUTH – Grades 6-8
1st Best of Show – Avery Janik– Oil entitled “Wildlife” - Rosette Ribbon and $50.00 Excellence in Art Award
1st Best of Show –Kelsi Prihoda –Pencil entitled “Tiger” - Rosette Ribbon and $50.00 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Best – Avery Janik– Oil entitled “Sea” – Rosette Ribbon and $25.00 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Best – Kora Beaver – Oil entitled “Bluebonnets in the City” – Rosette Ribbon and $25.00 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Best – Addisyn Merta- Oil entitled “Sitting Pretty” – Rosette Ribbon
Hon . Ment. – Kora Beaver – Pencil entitled “Wolf and Feathers” – Rosette Ribbon
CHILDREN – Pre-School to Grade 2
1st Best of Show – Ansleigh Merta – Oil entitled “Tropical Fish” - Rosette Ribbon and $10.00 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Best of Show – Ansleigh Merta – Oil entitled “Sunny Summer Day” - Rosette Ribbon and $5.00 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Best – Jackson Dromgoole- Crayola entitled “Moose the Mallard” – Rosette Ribbon – Addisyn Merta
Hon. Ment. - Ansleigh Merta – Oil entitled “Desert Cactus” - Rosette Ribbon and $5.00 Excellence in Art Award
PHOTOGRAPHY - 6th-12th GRADE
1st Best of Show – Kora Beaver – Color Photograph entitled “Orange Wildflower” - Rosette Ribbon and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Best – Leslie Zahn – Color Photograph entitled “Kobata” -Rosette Ribbon and $25 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Best – Michael Pallin – Color Photograph entitled “Tree w/out Leaves” – Rosette Ribbon
Hon. Ment. – Leslie Zahn – Color Photograph entitled “Sunset on the Road” – Rosette Ribbon
CRAFTS - 6th – 12th Grade
1st Best of Show – Kasey Burns – Metal Sculpture entitled “Fishing Scrappy” - Rosette Ribbon and $50 Excellence In Art Award
2nd Best – Kasey Burns – Dress entitled “Tie Dress” – Rosette Ribbon and $25 Excellence In Art Award
3rd Best – Kasey Burns – Metalcraft entitled “Horseshoe Belt and Buckle Hanger” - - Rosette Ribbon
Hon. Ment. – Leslie Zahn –– Crochet blanket entitled “The 4-year Stitch” – Rosette Ribbon
Hunter Janik was awarded the special “Vasil Gadeke Award” given in memory of El Campo’s longtime photographer and artist Vasil Gadeke.
Most Popular Youth Entry – Certificate awarded toTori Biskup for a Watercolor entitled “Sandy.”
Most Ribbon Points Certificate awarded to Kasey Burns.
