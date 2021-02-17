The 2020 Knights of Columbus Family of the Year was presented recently to the family of Lynn and Janice Cox. They will be submitted to the state for the possibility of being awarded State Family of the Year recognition.
“The 2020 Family of the Year are not only strong believers in their faith, but also have the hearts of servants and believe in giving back. They are members of St. Philip’s Catholic Church and have been involved in many different ministries there.
“They are the epitome of God and faith first and their children literally grew up in the church,” KC Family of Year Chair Mike Bolcik said.
They have been active in ACTS Retreats, both as Retretants and serving on numerous men’s, women’s and teen ACTS retreats.
Lynn, a member of the Knights of Columbus, has also served as a co-director of the organization. He has worked with both adult and children Catechesis in the RCIA program. He has been an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for more than 30 years, where he continues to serve. He has served as Sacristan for Sunday evening Mass since Life Teen Mass was implemented around 1998.
The couple have served on several Federal Diocesan Liturgical Commission Conventions in New Mexico, Colorado and Port Lavaca. They have served on a committee for the FDLC Marriage Convention in Grand Junction.
Janice has served on the St. Philip’s Music Ministry since 1972 where she devotes countless hours to prepare and assist at the Masses and Holy Days, especially at Easter and Christmas time. She has led the music team for many Vacation Bible School years. She has served on the Diocesan Liturgical Commission for 20 years and has served as a music teacher St. Philip’s Catholic School for 20 years.
Lynn has set up and worked behind the scenes for the St. Philip’s Adoration Holy hour for the past 17 years, where his wife has led the music ministry team. He is currently a member of the cemetery committee.
He has also served on the board of Rice Farmers Coop, Rice Belt and Rice Marketing Association.
He and all three of their sons are KC members.
Lynn joined the Catholic Church in 1986 and became a Knight the very next year.
Their children are following in their parents’ footsteps by becoming involved in the church. Their married sons have attended Choosing to Love Retreats. One couple is active in the Continuing to Love Group and is also a sponsor couple for couples planning marriage.
The Cox family enjoys working the land, farming rice, milo, cotton, soybeans and cattle ranching. Lynn and Janice enjoy family gatherings and spending time with their grandkids. Most all religious holidays have been scheduled around service at the Masses since their children were very young.
