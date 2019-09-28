A rather large crowd gathered at the Wharton County Branch Library’s main library in Wharton Tuesday morning, Sept. 24 to celebrate the county library’s 80th anniversary.
Wharton County Library Director Elene Gedevani provided welcoming words to the audience while also sharing some history and background information on the library’s founding and progress through the years.
She introduced special guest speakers and other guests, as well as staff from each of the four branches of the library including El Campo, Louise, East Bernard and Wharton.
A historical marker, which will be put in place at the main library at a later date, was recently approved. Out of 250 applications sent to the Texas Historical Commission, only 170 were approved, including Wharton County Library.
“With the generous donations from the Wharton Friends of the Library it was possible to pay $100 for the application and $1, 875 for the actual historical marker, Gedevani said.
