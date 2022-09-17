El Campo Garden Club members Marie Rod and Diana Zabodyn selected Steve and Amy Osina’s 1324 Donna Drive home for September’s Yard of the Month.
The couple moved into the home less than a year ago after living for 23 years on Raun Lane and were very excited about receiving the award.
“We received (the award) twice at our old home and have been hoping to receive it here,” said Amy.
The front and side lawns are perfectly manicured to show off lots of plants and shrubs around the house and the back yard is full of potted plants.
“The Whitley’s had the beds and we added items and pulled out a few things.” Amy said they would like to put beds in the back yard but, for now, the plants are still in pots.
The secret for keeping their yard vibrant is water, “lots of water and fertilize regularly,” is their advice.
The couple does all the yard work on their own. “We have been watering a lot. With the drought, not a lot of yards have much coming in,” Amy said.
The two purchased most of the plants in the landscape but they have some hanging baskets that belonged to Amy’s mother. “We also have some stands that belonged to both our mothers,” she added.
Their favorite part of the landscaped project is the back yard. “I enjoy the back. We have added lighting and it’s very peaceful.”
Since moving from their previous home the couple enjoy planting flowers and plants that didn’t grow well there. “We didn’t have good soil or much sunlight at our old home,” Amy said, “I have enjoyed planting flowering annuals here.”
The homeowners don’t need websites or magazines to help them pick the plants for their yard, “I just plant things I like,” said Amy.
With plenty of sunlight and good soil in the new yard, their garden beds are growing and blooming well after going through a drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.