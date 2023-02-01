Living The Mission Of St. Philip School

Family gathered at church to celebrate Romona Stepan receiving Distinguished Graduate award for 2022-23 (l-r) Father Michael Rother, Clint Kacal (son), Ginger Kacal (daughter in law), Brance Kacal (grandson), Romona Stepan (recipient), Amy Bailey (daughter), Micah Bailey (grandson), Ridge Bailey (grandson)

 Contributed Photo

This year, the Distinguished Graduate award for the 2022-2023 academic school year is awarded to Romona Stepan. Stepan received the award because she exemplifies what it means to live the mission of the school: “To Know, Love, Serve God and Others.” This award is given annually to a graduate of St. Philip Catholic School.

Stepan truly lives the school mission with the gift of service to others by serving in various capacities. She puts her faith in God first and lets Him guide the rest. A few examples of the recipient serving the community and parish community include helping those who needed hurricane disaster relief, helping efforts when the Bastrop fire occurred and helping put wreathes on Veteran’s Graves during the Christmas season. In addition, Stepan can be found helping the homebound with various needs, offering prayer and time with them, which comes very naturally to her. Stepan also has helped in organize the Worship Night El Campo event.

