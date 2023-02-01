This year, the Distinguished Graduate award for the 2022-2023 academic school year is awarded to Romona Stepan. Stepan received the award because she exemplifies what it means to live the mission of the school: “To Know, Love, Serve God and Others.” This award is given annually to a graduate of St. Philip Catholic School.
Stepan truly lives the school mission with the gift of service to others by serving in various capacities. She puts her faith in God first and lets Him guide the rest. A few examples of the recipient serving the community and parish community include helping those who needed hurricane disaster relief, helping efforts when the Bastrop fire occurred and helping put wreathes on Veteran’s Graves during the Christmas season. In addition, Stepan can be found helping the homebound with various needs, offering prayer and time with them, which comes very naturally to her. Stepan also has helped in organize the Worship Night El Campo event.
Stepan is an active member of St. Philip Catholic Church, serving the parish in many ministries that include lecturing, helping as a sacristan, serving on various ACTS and Desert Teams and parish picnics, just to name a few. To continue building her relationship with Christ, she attends a weekly adoration hour and is involved in a weekly parish prayer group.
A graduate of the St. Philip Class of 1964 and a devout believer in a Catholic education, Stepan, along with her late husband, continued the Pioneer spirit by sending their two children to St. Philip. Now, with her three grandsons attending SPS, they are a proud third generation family.
Most recently, you can find “Gram” helping in the cafeteria. Whether Sepan is adding decorations to make us smile, serving in a pinch in the cafeteria, every Thursday she can be found serving our Pre-K students lunch.
The school and church join to thank Romona Stepan for her years of service, helping the community, church and school.
