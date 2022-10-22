The Aermotor-style wind pump or windmill is a prominent feature of many Texas farms and ranches; some homes even have an old-fashioned windmill as part of their landscape decor. Danevang residents Lupe and Mary Ramirez have several working wind pumps on their ranch. Their granddaughter, Rachel Ramirez works on them; and now, she’s certified to do so.
Rachel’s grandfather started Lone Star Glass back in 1973 and she began working in the family glass business. She remembers helping with their radio advertising, coming up with ad jingles with Jerry Aulds at KULP in El Campo.
Her father, Stanley Ramirez, lives in Palacios and bounces between there, Sugar Land and the family ranch in Danevang. He semi-retired from the family glass business and figured he could better manage and maintain the windmills on the family property by taking a course being offered on windmill certification.
“A couple of years ago my dad, took a course on windmill technology at the New Mexico State University, and he really liked it,” she said.
Years after he achieved two certificates on windmill installation, maintenance and repair, he sent a brochure for a similar class to Rachel, living and working in Houston at the time. Initially, she was surprised.
“I got the brochure and thought, I’m always up for learning something new and I would love to learn this and keep this dying skill alive,” Ramirez said.
Rachel, a former Army wife with an 11-year-old son, Leeland, graduated from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, where she majored in business administration with a minor in theology.
She works in Houston as a project specialist for a commercial concrete leveling company, but still finds time to visit the family ranch on weekends.
She thought taking the course was an amazing idea and she took her father up on the offer to attend the class at Howard University in San Angelo.
Ramirez grew up in the Sugar Land area, but says she visited Danevang every weekend to see her grandparents and enjoy the family ranch.
Leeland enjoys visiting “Papa Stanley” at the ranch and really loves hunting rabbits with his older cousin at night. “He also likes to fish and is an expert at skipping rocks across the pond at the ranch,” Ramirez said.
“My dad became double-certified in windmill technology, and he was excited to share that with me,” Ramirez said. She is very honored to be carrying on a tradition that is still in high demand.
“I learned there are over a million windmills in the U.S., but there are only a handful of certified windmill technicians. I was so happy to be a part of that,” she said.
Rachel’s grandparents, who were born and raised in Danevang and own the ranch there, shared a wealth of knowledge with her about farming and ranching in South Texas. Rachel said she was climbing windmills “way back in the days.”
“We are so blessed to be so close to our family and we see each other weekly,” she added.
“My family raises cattle and we realize just how much water these pumps bring to the livestock and the land,” she said.
At the three-day workshop, Ramirez first learned about the history of windmills and what it takes to install, repair and maintain them.
“The biggest part of the first day was safety. Safety, safety, they emphasized safety,” she said, adding that windmill pumps and the servicing of them is not regulated, so safety is the first priority. Wearing a harness while working on the towers is most important.
On the second day of the course, she got to change the oil and break down a windmill motor, a motor design that has not changed for more than 100 years.
The third day of class had the students assembling and installing a new windmill tower on the campus of Howard College in San Angelo.
Aermotor, the company that makes the windmill motors and parts, donated the tower and supports the college students taking part in the workshops.
“At first I did it for the love of learning, trying new things and keeping traditions alive,” Ramirez said. “Now I’m thinking, with such a need, maybe this could become a side-gig.” Using the education she got from the course can help out on the family ranch, Ramirez said, and in that way she will be keeping the skills and tradition of windmill service alive.
