The Aermotor-style wind pump or windmill is a prominent feature of many Texas farms and ranches; some homes even have an old-fashioned windmill as part of their landscape decor. Danevang residents Lupe and Mary Ramirez have several working wind pumps on their ranch. Their granddaughter, Rachel Ramirez works on them; and now, she’s certified to do so.

Rachel’s grandfather started Lone Star Glass back in 1973 and she began working in the family glass business. She remembers helping with their radio advertising, coming up with ad jingles with Jerry Aulds at KULP in El Campo.

