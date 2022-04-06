YK Communications is proud to invest in El Campo youth and provides annual scholarships based on academic and vocational achievement.
Over the past 50 years, YK Communications (formerly Ganado Telephone Company) has been locally owned and operated by the Young family in Ganado. In that time, the company has grown from a small telephone service provider to a full-scale communications company. In the late 1990’s, company owners Raymond Young, Royce Young, and Paula Young Kacer felt that, with the success of their business they wanted to share that success with the communities they serve. On October 24, 2000, The Young Family Foundation was established as a means to do just that.
Young Family Foundation college scholarships are based on scholastic achievement, student involvement in community and school activities, and special needs. The scholarship is renewable each semester provided the recipient meets certain criteria such as maintaining the required GPA and completing the required minimum semester hours.
The deadline for applicants to submit for the scholarships is April 15. The form may be submitted online at www.youngfamilyfoundation.com/scholarships-and-grants/scholarships.
