As adherents of Islam prepare to observe Ramadan, it's worth noting that the number of practicing Muslims across the globe continues to grow. According to the Population Reference Bureau, come 2030, the world's total Muslim population is expected to reflect a 35 percent increase over the Muslim population in 2010. Projections indicate that the Muslim population in 2030 could number 2.2 billion people, which would amount to roughly 26 percent of the global population. Today there are two main branches of Islam: Sunni and Shia. Sunni make up the vast majority of Muslims, with some estimates indicating Sunnis account for 90 percent of the global Muslim population. Ramadan will be observed from Wedneday evening, March 22, 2023 to Friday evening, Apr 21, 2023.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ECMS mourns I-10 crash loss
- County pastor follows God’s call
- Shasta Newsome February 21, 1983 February 11, 2023 & Carter Newsome October 19, 2009 February 11, 2023
- Alleged birthday shooter under investigation
- Families’ concerns grow with cut in grocery help
- EC eateries prepare for holy fasters
- Theft Warning: Police locate card skimmer at gas station
- LCRA: No water likely in forecast for farmers
- Sandra Anderson
- Wynelle “Nell” Matula December 26, 1942 - February 16, 2023
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.