As adherents of Islam prepare to observe Ramadan, it's worth noting that the number of practicing Muslims across the globe continues to grow. According to the Population Reference Bureau, come 2030, the world's total Muslim population is expected to reflect a 35 percent increase over the Muslim population in 2010. Projections indicate that the Muslim population in 2030 could number 2.2 billion people, which would amount to roughly 26 percent of the global population. Today there are two main branches of Islam: Sunni and Shia. Sunni make up the vast majority of Muslims, with some estimates indicating Sunnis account for 90 percent of the global Muslim population. Ramadan will be observed from Wedneday evening, March 22, 2023 to Friday evening, Apr 21, 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.