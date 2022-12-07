New community support group coming to aid library patrons

El Campo Branch Library Manager Brigitte Vaughan (left), visits with MHP Salud employee Graciela Perez about the program she will be offering patrons in the Wharton County area soon.

 Contributed Photo

The El Campo Branch Library has a new community support group coming to aid patrons. MHP Salud has been servicing the Lower Rio Grande Valley community for more than 35 years. They recently expanded to San Antonio and Coastal Bend areas.

Salud serves the community by assisting people with the application process of the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance through the HealthCare.gov, CHIP and Medicaid. The group also assists in searching for health care providers in the area, then follows up with individuals to make sure that health coverage has been completed and answers any questions or concerns they may have.

