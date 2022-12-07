The El Campo Branch Library has a new community support group coming to aid patrons. MHP Salud has been servicing the Lower Rio Grande Valley community for more than 35 years. They recently expanded to San Antonio and Coastal Bend areas.
Salud serves the community by assisting people with the application process of the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance through the HealthCare.gov, CHIP and Medicaid. The group also assists in searching for health care providers in the area, then follows up with individuals to make sure that health coverage has been completed and answers any questions or concerns they may have.
MHP Salud is mobile and flexible to the needs of the community during open enrollment, from now until Jan. 15, 2023. After open enrollment ends, they will still be available to help people with their application process with CHIP, Medicaid, and Special Enrollment Process (SEP) through HealthCare.gov. Staff are bilingual and their services are free.
Community Health Worker Graciela Perez will be at the El Campo Library 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, from to hand out information and meet local patrons.
In 2023, MHP Salud will begin offering their services at the El Campo Branch Library every second Tuesday of the month, beginning Jan. 10, 2023. Times will be announced. If you are interested in chatting with the representative, contact the library at 979-543-2362 for email and phone/text information.
