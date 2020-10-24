When organizers of First Baptist Church’s fall festival began making plans for their annual event, they realized it would have to be different this year. The consensus was an outdoor event, where trick-or-treaters could safely social distance while also having a good time.
“We usually do a fall festival with games and other activities, but because of the pandemic, we decided a Trunk or Treat would be better,” First Baptist Youth Director Steve Lyford said.
This is the first time the church has held this kind of event.
“We always love doing outreach events throughout the year, especially for fall around Halloween, and this year we are trying to do something that will be safe, but still allow the kids with something fun to do,” Lyford said.
The event is free and all are encouraged to wear a face covering.
“We will be strongly recommending that a mask be worn, but since we will be outside, we will not be forcing people to wear masks,” he said.
Awards will be given for participating Trunk or Treat vehicles. Staff at the church will be making the selection for the best decorated entry.
Trunk or Treat participants will line their cars and trucks up along Depot Street by the church to hand out candy to children, who are also encouraged to wear a costume, but with some limitations.
“Kids are asked to wear their non-scary costumes so not to scare the young kids,” Lyford said. “We will also have a couple of local clubs from the high school join us,” he said. “The FFA and the FCA groups will be there with their own vehicles.”
The church is located at 206 Depot and the event will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Those attending can park along Hillje.
For information, call 979-320-4015.
