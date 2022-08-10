Passing by this house at 2305 Hutchins one would be forgiven for wondering why this particular yard received the El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month award for August. But, if you were invited into their back yard, your questions would be answered. Tommy and Pamela Hunt have created an elegant sanctuary with a pool, decks and incredible spaces intertwined by garden paths, flowers and trees.
The front yard is meticulously maintained and looks lovely from the road, however the real treat is walking through the driveway gate into the lush back yard.
The Hunts have lived in the house for 7 years and were very excited and appreciative to be chosen for this award. “It feels good when others recognize the hard work we put into our yard,” Pamela said.
Tommy said that the secret to having a yard look like this is “Work, work, work and plenty of water and fertilizer.” They do at least a little work in the yard almost every day, he added.
It’s hard to tell what the main focus of the yard is because there are such lovely little spaces that add up to create a whole garden experience. The swimming pool with a built-in hot-tub area is central to the layout, but there are small patches of flowering plants at the far side of the pool that create a separate sitting area that gives the impression of a much bigger layout. Another small division of space, created with banana trees, variegated ginger and a variety of coleus, almost disguises the back of the garage and gives the illusion of a much bigger garden space.
“In the future, we would like to add a fountain in our backyard,” said Pamela.
Their favorite space is the backyard, with the pool and all the foliage, “It’s like being in a tropical paradise for us,” she added.
The Hunts have received some plants from friends, and the previous owners left them some big pots for plants. Some friends have given them plants from memorial services and some have survived, some have not.
We like to add seasonal flowers to the landscape such as pansies, petunias, begonias and hibiscus. One of the beautiful blue flowers in the yard is ‘Beyond Midnight Bluebeard,’ which is a variety of spirea.
Their gardening resources? “We talk to friends, read on the Internet and we listen to the advice of local nurseries,” Pamela said.
What won them the award, “We can only guess, without (them) seeing our backyard, but we assume it’s that people recognized the beauty that we have worked hard to create.
