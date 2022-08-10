Passing by this house at 2305 Hutchins one would be forgiven for wondering why this particular yard received the El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month award for August. But, if you were invited into their back yard, your questions would be answered. Tommy and Pamela Hunt have created an elegant sanctuary with a pool, decks and incredible spaces intertwined by garden paths, flowers and trees.

The front yard is meticulously maintained and looks lovely from the road, however the real treat is walking through the driveway gate into the lush back yard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.