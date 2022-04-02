St. Philip Catholic School recognized Coby and Sandie Rod as their 2022 Mother Seton Award recipients.
The Mother Seton Award is given annually for outstanding volunteer efforts on behalf of St. Philip Catholic School. A dinner and awards ceremony, hosted by the Diocese of Victoria Office of Catholic Schools, was held March 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Shiner.
“The Rods are a husband and wife team who not only answer a call, but consistently go above and beyond whenever help is needed,” said Mandy Stary, Administrative Secretary at St. Philip Catholic School.
As a current third generation family, their “Pioneer” roots run deep. They are the parents of three children: Anna (SPS ‘19); and twins Will and Luke (SPS ‘22). Coby is alumni (SPS ‘90), his mother is an alumni (SPS ‘62), as well as his mother and father both are past teachers at St. Philip Catholic School.
Coby is the owner of Rod Insurance Group. He served two terms and is a past president of the St. Philip School Advisory Council. He serves as an El Campo Memorial Hospital board member. He’s also a member of the Lions Club, Campo High School Advisory Board, Shall Not Hunger, CCA and is a past Chamber of Commerce director, past chief volunteer officer of the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, and Little League baseball and softball coach.
Sandie has been teaching Spanish at St. Philip Catholic School for 14 years. She has been the coordinator of the Faith Trot since its inception in 2013.
She has served as room mom, carnival mom, field trip mom, VBS leader, Children’s Liturgy of the Word, Eucharistic minister as well as working with the dinner dance. She is a member of the Sesame Club, RIF program, El Campo Museum board, St. Philip Catholic School Booster Club and Ricebird Cheerleader Booster Club.
