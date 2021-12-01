White Christmas

Wharton’s Monterrey Square is dressed in a delicate snowfall of

white lights signaling the holiday season has arrived. The festivities

have also ushered in a theatrical treat, Irving Berlin’s masterpiece

is coming to town and bringing with it the magic, festive songs and

holiday cheer fans know and love. White Christmas opens Friday on

the Plaza Theatre stage.

The must - see classic transports us to a post World War II America

where we follow veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis along the

route of their traveling song and dance act. The two romance minded

men find themselves entranced by a beautiful duo of singing sisters

and join the ladies for their annual engagement at a Vermont lodge.

Wallace and Davis are serendipitously stricken when they arrive

and learn the nearly bankrupt lodge is owned by none other than

their former army commander. The double duos join forces for a special

Christmas show designed to draw business and keep the inn

afloat.

This uplifting musical is worthy of year-round productions on the

merit of its dazzling score that features well-known standards including,

“Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean” and

the classic favorite title song, “White Christmas.”

The holiday musical will run each weekend December 3 - 19,

2021. 7:30 p.m. showtime for Friday and Saturday performances

and 2:30 for Sunday matinées.

Plaza Theatre season ticket holders may use their season tickets

for this event, all other general admission tickets may be purchased

at the door for $20. Patrons may also take advantage of the online

ticketing system at www.whartonplazatheatre.org to choose exact

seats, pay by credit card and print tickets from home.

