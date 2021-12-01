Wharton’s Monterrey Square is dressed in a delicate snowfall of
white lights signaling the holiday season has arrived. The festivities
have also ushered in a theatrical treat, Irving Berlin’s masterpiece
is coming to town and bringing with it the magic, festive songs and
holiday cheer fans know and love. White Christmas opens Friday on
the Plaza Theatre stage.
The must - see classic transports us to a post World War II America
where we follow veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis along the
route of their traveling song and dance act. The two romance minded
men find themselves entranced by a beautiful duo of singing sisters
and join the ladies for their annual engagement at a Vermont lodge.
Wallace and Davis are serendipitously stricken when they arrive
and learn the nearly bankrupt lodge is owned by none other than
their former army commander. The double duos join forces for a special
Christmas show designed to draw business and keep the inn
afloat.
This uplifting musical is worthy of year-round productions on the
merit of its dazzling score that features well-known standards including,
“Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean” and
the classic favorite title song, “White Christmas.”
The holiday musical will run each weekend December 3 - 19,
2021. 7:30 p.m. showtime for Friday and Saturday performances
and 2:30 for Sunday matinées.
Plaza Theatre season ticket holders may use their season tickets
for this event, all other general admission tickets may be purchased
at the door for $20. Patrons may also take advantage of the online
ticketing system at www.whartonplazatheatre.org to choose exact
seats, pay by credit card and print tickets from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.